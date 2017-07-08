New Celtic Signing 90 Per Cent Done

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic's capture of Manchester City midfielder Olivier Ntcham is 90 per cent completed, with the transfer expected to be announced imminently.



The 21-year-old Frenchman spent last season away from Manchester City on loan at Serie A side Genoa.











He enjoyed regular game time in Italy and made 20 appearances in Serie A for the Rossoblu, while also regularly being included in matchday squads.



But Ntcham's future is not at the Etihad Stadium and he is on his way to link up with Brendan Rodgers at Scottish champions Celtic.





Celtic are expected to pay €4.5m to sign the midfielder and, according to French outlet Foot Mercato, the deal is 90 per cent complete.

Ntcham is undergoing his medical checks with Celtic and in a matter of hours is expected to be a Bhoys player.



He has made 46 appearances for Manchester City Under-23s, but has spent the last two years on loan in Italy with Genoa.

