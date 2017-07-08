PHOTO: Leeds Boss Thomas Christiansen Comments On First Meeting With Fans

Follow @insidefutbol





New Leeds United head coach Thomas Christiansen has hailed a "fantastic atmosphere" at the Whites' friendly against Guiseley on Saturday.



Christiansen took charge of Leeds for a behind-closed-doors friendly against Harrogate Town on Wednesday, but Saturday was his first game as Whites boss in front of the fans.











Leeds ran out 5-1 winners and Christiansen was pleased to get a chance to experience the famous Leeds support.



He posted a photograph of himself at the game on Instagram and wrote: "Great atmosphere in our friendly match against Guiseley AFC.



"First meeting with our fans, thanks for the support!" the Dane added.

Christiansen's Leeds are next in action on Wednesday when they face another non-league side in the shape of North Ferriby United.



The Whites will also head to a training camp in Austria this summer, where they will also play a series of friendly games in the build up to the new Championship season, which for the club starts at Bolton Wanderers.



Leeds are also not yet done with their transfer activities and are expected to complete a swoop for Samu Saiz on Monday.

