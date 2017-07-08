XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

08/07/2017 - 12:55 BST

This Rangers Duo Helped Make My Mind Up About Joining – Gers New Boy

 




New Rangers signing Graham Dorrans has revealed that international team-mates Lee Wallace and Kenny Miller were major driving forces behind his move to Ibrox.

The Glasgow-based side continued with their summer shopping spree earlier this week as they signed the 30-year-old from Championship outfit Norwich City for a fee in the region of £1.3m.




After putting pen-to-paper to a three-year deal, the veteran midfielder said that both Wallace and Miller were key in assisting his decision to swap England for Scotland.

Dorrans revealed that he kept regular contact with the duo over the phone and was pushed to return back to his home country to play his football.
 


“Both Lee Wallace and Kenny Miller have been a big driving force behind pushing to get me in here", Dorrans told his club's official website.  

“I have been speaking to them both regularly on the phone and they have been speaking to the manager as well, they have been great."

As far as the quality on offer at Rangers is concerned, the former West Bromwich Albion man said that they have added to an already good unit and hopefully can push on and achieve something great this term.

“We have a good squad; we are adding some good quality players so hopefully we can push on."
 