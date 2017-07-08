This Rangers Duo Helped Make My Mind Up About Joining – Gers New Boy

Follow @insidefutbol





New Rangers signing Graham Dorrans has revealed that international team-mates Lee Wallace and Kenny Miller were major driving forces behind his move to Ibrox.



The Glasgow-based side continued with their summer shopping spree earlier this week as they signed the 30-year-old from Championship outfit Norwich City for a fee in the region of £1.3m.











After putting pen-to-paper to a three-year deal, the veteran midfielder said that both Wallace and Miller were key in assisting his decision to swap England for Scotland.



Dorrans revealed that he kept regular contact with the duo over the phone and was pushed to return back to his home country to play his football.





“Both Lee Wallace and Kenny Miller have been a big driving force behind pushing to get me in here", Dorrans told his club's official website.

“I have been speaking to them both regularly on the phone and they have been speaking to the manager as well, they have been great."



As far as the quality on offer at Rangers is concerned, the former West Bromwich Albion man said that they have added to an already good unit and hopefully can push on and achieve something great this term.



“We have a good squad; we are adding some good quality players so hopefully we can push on."

