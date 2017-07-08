Tottenham Hotspur Assistant Planning To Individualise Pre-Season Programmes

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur assistant manager Jesus Perez has revealed that the coaching staff will have to individualise the training schedules as some players will have less time to prepare than others.



Last year's Premier League runners-up have already kicked off their pre-season preparations under the watchful eyes of Perez as they look to be ready for their opening Champions Cup match against Paris Saint-Germain on 23rd July.











As many as six Tottenham players are absent from the training though after being granted an extended holiday following the international friendly against France on 13th June, and will only return to training in two weeks' time.



Perez therefore insists that he and his coaching staff will have to be clinical with their training schedules and will mostly have to individualise them in order to prepare every player for the new season.





While answering a question on the club's official website about what he is looking for in pre-season, the assistant manager said: “To build up the fitness levels and everything related to match preparation for each player.

"It’s clear inside the squad we have different groups because some players will have less preparation time to be ready for the Premier League, so that’s why we need to be very clinical and individualise their programmes as much as we can.



"However, the players know us, a lot have been working with us for three years now and therefore they know how they have to prepare before they start to work at the Training Centre.



"We expect the players to build their specific fitness before they arrive back.”



The Lilywhites will kick start their league campaign with a match against Newcastle United away from home on the 13th August.

