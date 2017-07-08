Wolves Seal Double Deal, Chelsea and Liverpool Target Ruben Neves One of New Arrivals

Follow @insidefutbol





Wolverhampton Wanderers have confirmed the arrivals Willy Boly and Ruben Neves from FC Porto.



The Championship side are strengthening their squad and have sealed the signing of defender Boly on a season-long loan deal from Porto.











Boly joined Porto just last year on a five-year deal from fellow Portuguese club Braga, but will be playing his football in the Championship with Wolves next term, something he is delighted about.



The 26-year-old told Wolves' official site: "I’m happy to come to Wolves, I want to play well with this club and I want to make history here.





" I love this country and I love the football that is played here – I have always wanted to play here in England and now it’s a dream come true for me and now I will hopefully stay here for a long time", Boly added .

He has been joined at Wolves by midfielder Neves, a highly rated player who had been tipped to end up in the Premier League amid interest from English champions Chelsea and Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool.



Both Chelsea and Liverpool reportedly made enquiries for Neves earlier this summer, but the midfielder is now a Wolves player.



Neves has joined Wolves for a club record fee and has signed a contract running until 2022 with the Championship club.



Just 20 years old, Neves insists he has always wanted to play in England and has backed Wolves to enjoy a good forthcoming campaign.



"I’m very excited to play at this club.



"It is a very big club and I hope to help the team to win their goals", Neves continued.



"I have always wanted to play in England and we have a good team.



"I think we can do good things this season", he added.



Wolves' double signing will serve as a statement of intent in the highly competitive Championship.

