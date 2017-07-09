XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

09/07/2017 - 13:47 BST

Bid In – Tottenham Hotspur Face Serious Challenge From Everton For Target

 




Everton have set their sights on beating Tottenham Hotspur to the signature of Sporting Lisbon skipper Adrien Silva. 

The Portuguese giants are willing to sell the midfielder this summer, but want €30m in order to agree to a sale.




Tottenham have moved for Silva, but are yet to meet the €30m asking price, while they now have company from another Premier League club in the race for the midfielder.

According to Portuguese daily Record, Everton are desperate to win the race for Silva and have offered Sporting Lisbon a fee of €25m.
 


The amount is not enough for Sporting Lisbon president Bruno de Carvalho, who is sticking to his €30m stance.

Nevertheless, the bid has served as a statement of intent on the part of the Toffees, as they aggressively enter the chase for Silva.

The 28-year-old, who was born in France, is currently on holiday after representing Portugal in the Confederations Cup in Russia.
 