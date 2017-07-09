Bid In – Tottenham Hotspur Face Serious Challenge From Everton For Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton have set their sights on beating Tottenham Hotspur to the signature of Sporting Lisbon skipper Adrien Silva.



The Portuguese giants are willing to sell the midfielder this summer, but want €30m in order to agree to a sale.











Tottenham have moved for Silva, but are yet to meet the €30m asking price, while they now have company from another Premier League club in the race for the midfielder.



According to Portuguese daily Record, Everton are desperate to win the race for Silva and have offered Sporting Lisbon a fee of €25m.





The amount is not enough for Sporting Lisbon president Bruno de Carvalho, who is sticking to his €30m stance .

Nevertheless, the bid has served as a statement of intent on the part of the Toffees, as they aggressively enter the chase for Silva.



The 28-year-old, who was born in France, is currently on holiday after representing Portugal in the Confederations Cup in Russia.

