Everton Confirm Wayne Rooney Signing, Ronald Koeman Says Striker “Desperate” For Move

Wayne Rooney has completed a move to Everton from Manchester United for an undisclosed fee.



The 31-year-old has put pen to paper on a two-year contract at Goodison Park, completing a return to the club he left in 2004 to move to Old Trafford.











Everton boss Ronald Koeman is delighted with the signing and says he has no doubts about snapping up England's all-time leading goalscorer.



Koeman told his club's official site: "Wayne has shown me that ambition that we need and that winning mentality – he knows how to win titles and I’m really happy he’s decided to come home.





" He loves Everton and he was desperate to come back", the Dutchman stressed.

"He is still only 31 and I don’t have any doubts about his qualities.



"It’s fantastic he’s here."



Rooney made his Premier League debut for Everton at just 16 years old and scored 17 goals for the club across 77 appearances between 2002 and 2004.



Koeman will be hoping Rooney can roll back the years at Goodison Park after a frustrating recent period at Manchester United which saw him slip out of the team under Jose Mourinho.



And Rooney will be relishing playing week in, week out for the Toffees as he bids to show he still has much left in the tank.

