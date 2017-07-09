Everton Reach Internal Rating On Olivier Giroud Signing Chances

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton believe they have a 50 per cent chance of signing Olivier Giroud from Arsenal, according to Sky Sports News HQ.



The Toffees have just wrapped up the arrival of Wayne Rooney from Manchester United, with the 31-year-old returning to the club he left in 2004 to move to Old Trafford.











If Everton have their way then Rooney will be linking up with Giroud at Goodison Park next season as the Toffees want the Arsenal striker.



Giroud is in no rush to decide whether to quit Arsenal and is mulling over his options, amid interest also from Marseille.





Everton have assessed their chances of signing Giroud and believe they sit at the 50 per cent mark .

Giroud struggled to secure regular starts at Arsenal last season and now has another competitor to worry about in the shape of Alexandre Lacazette.



However, the striker has stressed his loyalty to the Gunners and it is not yet clear whether he will choose to move on.



Everton will be hoping the chance to play regularly in a World Cup year can swing Giroud towards a Merseyside switch.

