06 October 2016

26 August 2015

09/07/2017 - 23:22 BST

Everton Target Olivier Giroud Travels On Arsenal Pre-Season Tour

 




Everton target Olivier Giroud is on the plane to Sydney to start Arsenal's pre-season tour. 

Arsene Wenger's men have boarded the plane for the long trip and Giroud has travelled with the squad, cooling the speculation surrounding his future.




Everton are keen to sign the France international striker, while Marseille are hoping to be able to tempt him back to Ligue 1.

But Giroud does not want to rush into a decision over his future and his presence on the Arsenal pre-season tour indicates that no transfer for the striker is imminent.
 


Arsenal start their tour with a clash against Sydney on 13th July, before then taking on Western Sydney Wanderers on 15th July.

The Gunners then head to China where they take on Carlo Ancelotti's Bayern Munich side on 19th July.

Another match in China is then set for 22nd July, with Arsenal set to meet Premier League rivals Chelsea.

Arsenal will return to England in late July to host the Emirates Cup, with games against Benfica and Sevilla.
 