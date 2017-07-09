XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

09/07/2017 - 14:14 BST

He Is Not OK – Leeds United Boss Won’t Risk Further Injuring Whites Star

 




Leeds United head coach Thomas Christiansen is in no mood to take any risks with midfielder Mateusz Klich. 

The Polish star, who joined Leeds earlier this summer from Dutch side FC Twente, missed Saturday's 5-1 friendly win away at Guiseley.




Leeds fans had been looking forward to seeing Klich in action, but were left disappointed as the midfielder took no part in the game

Christiansen insists Klich was in no shape to play and he is in no mood to risk making the midfielder's injury worse as that could mean him missing further valuable pre-season time.
 


"He is not OK otherwise he would have been here with us", the Leeds boss told LUTV after the friendly victory.

"He had a problem with a muscle and we have to make sure that he will recover well.

"I don't want to go into any risk with him so he loses more time in pre-season.

"So we will go slowly with his recovery and safely", Christiansen added.

Leeds are next in action in another friendly on Wednesday when they take on North Ferriby United and it remains to be seen whether Klich will play any part.

Stuart Dallas (two), Marcus Antonsson and Lee Erwin (two) were Leeds' goalscorers at Nethermoor Park.
 