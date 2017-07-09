Lazio President Could Want More Money From Chelsea For Keita Balde

Follow @insidefutbol





Lazio president Claudio Lotitio could hold out for even more money from Chelsea for forward Keita Balde.



Despite interest from AC Milan and Juventus, it is Chelsea who have surged into the lead to sign Keita from Lazio and it has been claimed the Blues are ready to pay €20m to take him to England.











The sum may be considered a generous one for a player with just a year left on his contract, but according to Italian daily Il Tempo, Lazio president Lotitio may not find it enough.



The Lazio supremo is determined to squeeze the maximum amount out of Keita's departure and with Chelsea keen to make signings after losing out on Romelu Lukaku, combined with interest from AC Milan and Juventus, could fancy his chances of earning more than €20m.





Keita has regularly been linked with Premier League clubs, with both Arsenal and Liverpool mooted to have an interest in the 22-year-old.

Last season Keita made 31 appearances in Serie A for Lazio, scoring an impressive 16 goals and providing five assists for his team-mates.



With just a year left on his contract with the capital club, Lazio are expected to sell Keita in the summer window.

