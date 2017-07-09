Leeds United Boss Ready To Take Ugly Wins

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United boss Thomas Christiansen makes no bones about the fact that when the Championship season gets going he will prioritise results over performances.



Christiansen has so far taken charge of Leeds on two occasions, both friendly victories, against Harrogate Town and Guiseley, respectively.











The Dane admits that at present he is looking for other things than results, as he focuses on fitness and patterns of play, preparing his team for a tough and demanding season.



Leeds next play North Ferriby United on Wednesday before they head to Austria for a pre-season training camp which will include three friendlies.





When the season starts though, it is all about results for the former APOEL boss .

"Right now I'm looking for other things [than the result]", Christiansen said on LUTV.



"I am satisfied with that.



"Of course, at the end the result is what counts. In the league, the result is more important than the performance.



"But now it's also good that when you arrive at a new place that you get the wins", he added, being fully ready to take the wins over pre-season.



In Austria, Leeds will play Ingolstadt, Borussia Monchengladbach and Eibar and Christiansen has already admitted the three clashes will show him much about his team's current level.

