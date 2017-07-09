Leeds United Return Talk For Max Gradel Played Down

Follow @insidefutbol





Talk of Leeds United being in for Max Gradel has been played down.



Gradel, who turned out for Leeds from 2009 until 2011, is currently at Premier League club Bournemouth, having joined the Cherries from Saint-Etienne in 2015.











Last season Gradel made just eleven appearances in the Premier League for Bournemouth, during which he failed to score, and he has now been linked with a return to Elland Road.



But according to Peak FM, there appears to be little behind the rumours suggesting the Ivory Coast international could be set for a Leeds return.





Bournemouth shelled out £7m to take Gradel back to England from Saint-Etienne and signed the winger to four-year deal .

Leeds have been busy in the summer transfer market so far and are expected to make further additions over the course of the next week.



The Whites are closing the transfer net around Spanish forward Samu Saiz and are expected to pay Huesca a fee of €3.5m to secure his signature.

