Mino Raiola Takes Charge of Everton Target’s Future, Toffees’ Chances Boosted

Super agent Mino Raiola is looking after the affairs of Everton target M'Baye Niang, boosting the Toffees' chances of landing the forward.



AC Milan are willing to sell Niang this summer and are looking to earn at least €15m to let the former Caen man move to pastures new.











Marseille, Fenerbahce and Torino are all keen, but it is Everton who have been leading the way with talks in recent weeks.



According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, Niang is now being looked after by super agent Raiola, who has a good relationship with Everton.





Raiola has just worked with the Toffees to move Romelu Lukaku to Manchester United, despite Chelsea being desperate to land the striker.

It is claimed that because of the agent development, Everton are front and centre when it comes to a new destination for Niang.



He spent the second half of last season on loan at Watford and so is no stranger to the demands of Premier League football.

