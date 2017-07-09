XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

09/07/2017 - 21:05 BST

Mino Raiola Takes Charge of Everton Target’s Future, Toffees’ Chances Boosted

 




Super agent Mino Raiola is looking after the affairs of Everton target M'Baye Niang, boosting the Toffees' chances of landing the forward. 

AC Milan are willing to sell Niang this summer and are looking to earn at least €15m to let the former Caen man move to pastures new.




Marseille, Fenerbahce and Torino are all keen, but it is Everton who have been leading the way with talks in recent weeks.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, Niang is now being looked after by super agent Raiola, who has a good relationship with Everton.
 


Raiola has just worked with the Toffees to move Romelu Lukaku to Manchester United, despite Chelsea being desperate to land the striker.

It is claimed that because of the agent development, Everton are front and centre when it comes to a new destination for Niang.

He spent the second half of last season on loan at Watford and so is no stranger to the demands of Premier League football.
 