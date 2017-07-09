XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

09/07/2017 - 16:42 BST

Newcastle United Set To Miss Out On Striker Target

 




Swansea City are set to win the race for Newcastle United target Vincent Aboubakar after the striker claimed he does not want to miss the chance to join the Welsh giants. 

The 25-year-old has been linked with a number of clubs in English football, with Newcastle recently reported to be confident of being able to take him to St. James' Park.




But Aboubakar, who spent last season on loan at Turkish giants Besiktas from Portuguese side FC Porto, appears to have his heart set on joining Swansea.

"I'm going to England, Swansea has a proposal. I do not want to miss it", the striker was quoted as saying by Wales Online.
 


"I talked to my manager, I do not want to miss the offer Swansea offers", Aboubakar added.

Porto signed the 25-year-old from French side Lorient in 2014 and he put pen to paper on a four-year contract in Portugal.

Aboubakar was in good form for the Black Eagles in Turkey last season as he found the back of the net on 19 occasions in a total of 38 outings.

Now the former Valenciennes hitman looks set to be playing his football in the Premier League next season.
 