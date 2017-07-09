Newcastle United Set To Miss Out On Striker Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Swansea City are set to win the race for Newcastle United target Vincent Aboubakar after the striker claimed he does not want to miss the chance to join the Welsh giants.



The 25-year-old has been linked with a number of clubs in English football, with Newcastle recently reported to be confident of being able to take him to St. James' Park.











But Aboubakar, who spent last season on loan at Turkish giants Besiktas from Portuguese side FC Porto, appears to have his heart set on joining Swansea.



"I'm going to England, Swansea has a proposal. I do not want to miss it", the striker was quoted as saying by Wales Online.





" I talked to my manager, I do not want to miss the offer Swansea offers", Aboubakar added.

Porto signed the 25-year-old from French side Lorient in 2014 and he put pen to paper on a four-year contract in Portugal.



Aboubakar was in good form for the Black Eagles in Turkey last season as he found the back of the net on 19 occasions in a total of 38 outings.



Now the former Valenciennes hitman looks set to be playing his football in the Premier League next season.

