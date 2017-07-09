XRegister
X
09/07/2017 - 13:10 BST

No Rush For Olivier Giroud, Keeping Everton and Marseille Waiting

 




Olivier Giroud is in no rush to make a decision on his Arsenal future, despite interest from Everton and Marseille. 

The striker struggled to start on a regular basis at the Emirates Stadium last season and his situation is set to be even more complicated in the new campaign with the arrival of Alexandre Lacazette.




Giroud is aware he needs significant game time in order to be able to secure a spot in the France squad for the World Cup next summer.

Everton want Giroud at Goodison Park, while Marseille are hoping he will rethink his desire to not yet return to Ligue 1 and agree to a move to the Stade Velodrome.
 


But both Everton and Marseille will have to be patient as, according to French daily La Provence, the striker is mulling over his future and is prepared to wait until August before making a decision.

Giroud wants to think carefully over whether the time has come for him to leave Arsenal.

Set to turn 31 in September, Giroud has made 227 appearances for Arsenal, netting 98 goals in the process.
 