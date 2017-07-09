Serie A Giants Willing To Meet Release Clause For Liverpool Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Inter are prepared to pay the release clause of Liverpool target Inigo Martinez, but will try to sign the Spaniard for less than the €30m figure.



The Nerazzurri have been most interested in Toulouse defender Issa Diop, but with the defender having said he wants to stay put and the French club reluctant to sell, the Italian side are looking at alternatives – and Martinez is top of the list.











The Real Sociedad centre-back has a number of clubs on his tail, including Premier League giants Liverpool, but Inter are ready to do all they can to sign the 26-year-old.



According to Italian broadcaster Premium Sport, Inter are ready to pay the defender's full release clause if necessary.





However, the Italian giants will try to convince Real Sociedad to sell Martinez for less than his release clause .

Martinez came through the youth ranks at Real Sociedad before breaking through into the first team in 2011.



Last season the centre-back made 40 appearances across all competitions for Real Sociedad and is under contract with the Basque club until 2021.

