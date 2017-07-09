XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

09/07/2017 - 17:41 BST

Sporting Director Slams Door On Selling Chelsea and Manchester United Target

 




Roma sporting director Monchi has slammed the door on Chelsea and Manchester United's chances of signing central midfielder Radja Nainggolan this summer. 

Nainggolan has long been linked with a move to the Premier League and both Chelsea and Manchester United have been mooted as potential destinations this summer.




But Monchi is clear that Roma will not be offloading Nainggolan as the club's period of letting go of their top performers has come to an end.

Asked about the Belgium international at a press conference, Monchi replied: "Nainggolan will definitely stay at Roma.
 


"The time of selling important players is over", Monchi stressed.

"Now we build a team with the options that the market provides."

Roma are in a position to resist selling Nainggolan as the player has dropped no hints he wants to quit the Giallorossi and is locked down on a contract with the club until 2020.

Keeping hold of Nainggolan will be viewed as a statement of intent on the part of Roma, who are keen to overhaul Juventus in Serie A after finishing behind the Bianconeri last season, with four points the difference between the two teams.
 