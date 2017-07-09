XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

09/07/2017 - 22:20 BST

Tottenham Hotspur Never Cry Over Injuries To Key Players Insists Assistant Boss

 




Tottenham Hotspur assistant manager Jesus Perez says the club will never cry if they lose important players to injury and make sure if the worst does happen then those who need to step in are well prepared. 

Perez is leaving no stone unturned as he looks to fine tune the Spurs squad over the course of pre-season, with the group needing to be able to give their maximum throughout next season for Mauricio Pochettino.




For Perez, everyone in the squad must be treated the same in regards to preparation to make sure they are ready when needed.

"The most important thing is to think player by player and try to get the best from them. And always try to look at the positives", Perez told his club's official site.
 


"Football is a contact sport, sometimes you can have plenty of injuries but the squad will cope with this situation", the assistant continued.

"We always look at the positives. We don’t cry if we have important players injured, this is why it’s important to treat each player professionally, especially when they don’t play so much, because at some point you will need them and they will have to be in the best condition."

Spurs will be hoping not to pick up injuries during pre-season as they build up to their Premier League opener against Newcastle United at St. James' Park on 13th August.

Tottenham, who are in the United States for their pre-season tour, play Paris Saint-Germain on 23rd July, before then taking on Roma three days later.

They then lock horns with Manchester City on 29th July before flying back to the UK to host Juventus on 5th August.
 