Tottenham Hotspur Never Cry Over Injuries To Key Players Insists Assistant Boss

Tottenham Hotspur assistant manager Jesus Perez says the club will never cry if they lose important players to injury and make sure if the worst does happen then those who need to step in are well prepared.



Perez is leaving no stone unturned as he looks to fine tune the Spurs squad over the course of pre-season, with the group needing to be able to give their maximum throughout next season for Mauricio Pochettino.











For Perez, everyone in the squad must be treated the same in regards to preparation to make sure they are ready when needed.



"The most important thing is to think player by player and try to get the best from them. And always try to look at the positives", Perez told his club's official site.





" Football is a contact sport, sometimes you can have plenty of injuries but the squad will cope with this situation", the assistant continued.

"We always look at the positives. We don’t cry if we have important players injured, this is why it’s important to treat each player professionally, especially when they don’t play so much, because at some point you will need them and they will have to be in the best condition."



Spurs will be hoping not to pick up injuries during pre-season as they build up to their Premier League opener against Newcastle United at St. James' Park on 13th August.



Tottenham, who are in the United States for their pre-season tour, play Paris Saint-Germain on 23rd July, before then taking on Roma three days later.



They then lock horns with Manchester City on 29th July before flying back to the UK to host Juventus on 5th August.

