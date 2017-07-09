XRegister
06 October 2016

09/07/2017 - 12:42 BST

Very Good Team, Very Good Potential – Tottenham Hotspur Star Salutes Former Club

 




Tottenham Hotspur defender Kevin Wimmer is optimistic about LASK Linz's chances of making an impact in the Austrian Bundesliga next season. 

Wimmer came through the youth ranks at LASK and started his senior career at the Linz-based outfit, impressing and earning a move to German Bundesliga side 1.FC Koln in 2012.




Now at Tottenham, Wimmer continues to keep a close watch on the fortunes of his first club in football and is looking forward to seeing LASK back in the top flight after the side won promotion from the Austrian second tier last term.

And Wimmer is optimistic about their prospects.
 


"I believe that the Linzer have strengthened in exactly the right places and have a very good and balanced squad", he said to Tipico at an LASK friendly game.

"I believe that now in the Bundesliga something is possible.

"Of course, it is always difficult to judge if you are a newcomer.

"But I think they have a very good team with very great potential – I trust them a lot", Wimmer added.

LASK ran away with the Austrian second tier last term as they finished a whopping 17 points clear of the side in second place.

Wimmer made a total of 31 appearances for LASK before being tempted to Germany with Koln, where he turned out on 73 occasions.

The defender has so far struggled to nail down a regular starting spot at Tottenham.
 