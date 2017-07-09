You Play Away But It’s Like You’re At Home – Thomas Christiansen Lauds Leeds Fans

Follow @insidefutbol





Thomas Christiansen has hailed the Leeds United supporters who packed out the club's friendly win over Guiseley on Saturday.



Despite Christiansen having led Leeds in a friendly at the club's Thorp Arch training base, against Harrogate Town, in midweek, the Guiseley match was his first in front of the Leeds fans.











And the Dane was delighted with what he saw as his side ran out comfortable 5-1 winners over the National League outfit; Christiansen is now looking forward to seeing the Leeds fans on a regular basis.



"It was nice", he told LUTV, when asked about his first experience of the Leeds fans.





" You play away, but it's like you play at home", he continued.

"It was great. The first contact that we have with the fans in a game, so it was nice and I am looking forward to always seeing them."



Christiansen will have another chance to experience the Leeds support on Wednesday when he takes his side to face another non-league outfit in the shape of North Ferriby United.



Leeds are also expected to be well supported when they head to Austria for a pre-season training camp, which includes friendlies against Ingolstadt, Borussia Monchengladbach and Eibar.

