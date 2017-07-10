Andrea Radrizzani Addresses Leeds United Players, Coaches and Employees

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani has called all the players and staff together at the club.



Radrizzani has chosen to address the entire club as the Whites step up their preparations for the new season.











The Italian called the meeting, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, with all the players, coaches and employees at the club attending.



Radrizzani has been busy at Elland Road this summer, appointing Thomas Christiansen as head coach, Victor Orta as sporting director and also buying back the stadium.





This summer is Radrizzani's first as Leeds owner, following him taking control of the club from Massimo Cellino; he initially bought 50 per cent of the club before then buying the remaining 50 per cent earlier this summer.

He has made key appointments off the pitch and is looking to equip Leeds for a return to the Premier League.



The Whites narrowly missed out on finishing in the playoff spots in the Championship last term, following a late season slump in form.

