06 October 2016

26 August 2015

10/07/2017 - 14:57 BST

Arsenal Ready To Let Out-of-favour Star Exit On Free Transfer

 




Arsenal are willing to let right-back Mathieu Debuchy leave the club on a free transfer despite him still having a year left on his contract. 

Debuchy is under contract at the Emirates Stadium until the summer of 2018, but the Frenchman is firmly out of Arsene Wenger's plans.




The 31-year-old is also desperate to play again on a regular basis, something which would be unlikely to happen if he stays put at Arsenal.

Debuchy will have his departure smoothed by Arsenal however as, according to French sports daily L'Equipe, the Gunners will not demand a fee to let him leave.
 


The full-back has not lost hope of winning a spot in the France squad for next year's World Cup, but knows to have any chance he must be playing week in, week out.

Debuchy, who joined Arsenal from Newcastle United, is expected to now be an attractive target for clubs in Ligue 1.

A former Lille defender, Debuchy spent time on loan at Bordeaux in 2016, but saw injuries restrict his playing time.
 