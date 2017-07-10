Bayern Munich Preparing Bid For Chelsea and Manchester United Target

Follow @insidefutbol





German giants Bayern Munich have burst on to the scene to sign Real Madrid winger James Rodriguez, who has also been linked with Manchester United and Chelsea, according to Colombian sports channel Caracol Television.



The Bavarians have so far remained quiet in the transfer market but are now believed to preparing a bid for the player who played under Bayern Munich boss Carlo Ancelotti during the 2014/15 season.











Rodriguez in fact enjoyed some of the most successful moments of his Real Madrid career under Ancelotti, managing a total of 46 appearances after arriving from Monaco for €80m in the summer of 2014, scoring 17 goals and setting up 18.



Rodriguez though has since witnessed a decline and is no longer a certain starter.





Bayern Munich's interest in the 25-year-old complicates the situation for Chelsea and Manchester United, who have shown keen interest in securing the services of the player this summer.

It is claimed that Bayern Munich are now working on a bid to present to Real Madrid for Rodriguez's signature.



Real Madrid's capture of Dani Ceballos is expected to open the door for Rodriguez's exit, with the player also being linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain.

