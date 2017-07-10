XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

10/07/2017 - 23:29 BST

Chelsea Go In With Alvaro Morata Bid

 




Chelsea have put in a bid of £62m for Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata. 

The Blues had been tipped to sign Romelu Lukaku from Everton, but the Belgian has joined Manchester United for a £75m fee.




Chelsea have ruled out keeping Diego Costa, meaning a new striker is still needed and the Blues are now pushing for Morata.

According to Fox Deportes USA, the Blues have gone in with a bid of £62m for Morata and will hope Real Madrid find it enough to agree to sell the hitman.
 


Manchester United tried to sign Morata before turning to Lukaku and had difficulty agreeing a fee with Real Madrid.

Morata had been keen to move to Old Trafford, but now Stamford Bridge is the destination he will likely end up at if he is to play his football in the Premier League next season.

Costa meanwhile has been linked with returning to former club Atletico Madrid, but could first stop at Besiktas due to Los Rojiblancos' transfer ban.
 