Chelsea Go In With Alvaro Morata Bid

Chelsea have put in a bid of £62m for Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata.



The Blues had been tipped to sign Romelu Lukaku from Everton, but the Belgian has joined Manchester United for a £75m fee.











Chelsea have ruled out keeping Diego Costa, meaning a new striker is still needed and the Blues are now pushing for Morata.



According to Fox Deportes USA, the Blues have gone in with a bid of £62m for Morata and will hope Real Madrid find it enough to agree to sell the hitman.





Manchester United tried to sign Morata before turning to Lukaku and had difficulty agreeing a fee with Real Madrid.

Morata had been keen to move to Old Trafford, but now Stamford Bridge is the destination he will likely end up at if he is to play his football in the Premier League next season.



Costa meanwhile has been linked with returning to former club Atletico Madrid, but could first stop at Besiktas due to Los Rojiblancos' transfer ban.

