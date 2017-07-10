XRegister
10/07/2017 - 21:07 BST

Chelsea Say Yes, Blues Star Says No, Valencia Continue Charm Offensive

 




Chelsea are willing to let Kurt Zouma join Spanish side Valencia, but the defender's desire to stay at Stamford Bridge is blocking the move from happening. 

Valencia identified Zouma as their ideal central defensive reinforcement earlier this summer and after receiving a signal from Chelsea that they will not stand in the way of a move kicked off efforts to do the deal.




But according to Cadena SER, Zouma's desire to stay at Chelsea is scuppering a move.

The Frenchman has no desire to leave the Blues this summer and despite the arrival of Antonio Rudiger wants to fight for a spot in the side under Antonio Conte.
 


Valencia have been trying to convince Zouma to move to the Mestalla for a matter of weeks, but so far have had no success.

Los Che have stressed to Zouma that they can provide him with the playing time he needs to get his career back on track after a bad knee injury

It remains to be seen whether Zouma will have a rethink over his position at Chelsea, especially if over the coming weeks it becomes clear he is not likely to receive game time next season.
 