Chelsea Start Ball Rolling For Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Premier League champions Chelsea are negotiating to sign Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after missing out on Romelu Lukaku, according to Spanish daily Marca.



Former Chelsea striker Lukaku has joined Manchester United, in spite of the Pensioners matching their £75m bid and believing that the Belgian preferred a move to his former club.











And now they are trying to mitigate that loss by trying to sign the Gabon international, who has already been linked with a move away from Germany this summer.



Clubs such as Liverpool, Paris Saint-Germain and AC Milan have all been linked with moves for the player, though Dortmund's sporting director Michael Zorc has suggested that the in-form striker could ultimately stay put at the club.





"For now, we assume that Aubameyang will stay", the sporting director told German newspaper WAZ last week.

But Chelsea are now in the scene and are starting the ball rolling on a process that could lead to Aubameyang being signed.



The striker is valued at a minimum of €70m by Dortmund.



The team from London are also looking at Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata and are prepared to offer €80m for the Spanish striker, who has also been linked with Manchester United.

