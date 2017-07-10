XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

10/07/2017 - 18:54 BST

Chelsea Start Ball Rolling For Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

 




Premier League champions Chelsea are negotiating to sign Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after missing out on Romelu Lukaku, according to Spanish daily Marca.

Former Chelsea striker Lukaku has joined Manchester United, in spite of the Pensioners matching their £75m bid and believing that the Belgian preferred a move to his former club.




And now they are trying to mitigate that loss by trying to sign the Gabon international, who has already been linked with a move away from Germany this summer.

Clubs such as Liverpool, Paris Saint-Germain and AC Milan have all been linked with moves for the player, though Dortmund's sporting director Michael Zorc has suggested that the in-form striker could ultimately stay put at the club.
 


"For now, we assume that Aubameyang will stay", the sporting director told German newspaper WAZ last week.  

But Chelsea are now in the scene and are starting the ball rolling on a process that could lead to Aubameyang being signed.

The striker is valued at a minimum of €70m by Dortmund.

The team from London are also looking at Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata and are prepared to offer €80m for the Spanish striker, who has also been linked with Manchester United.
 