Chelsea Talent On Verge of Season-Long Loan Move

Crystal Palace are on the verge of signing midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek on loan.



The Blues are keen for Loftus-Cheek to play on a regular basis next season and the Englishman looks set to be given the chance at Selhurst Park.











According to the BBC, Loftus-Cheek's season-long loan deal to the Eagles is almost done.



Loftus-Cheek has struggled for playing time at Stamford Bridge.





The 21-year-old clocked up just 30 minutes of Premier League football at Chelsea last season, though he did also make appearances in the FA Cup and the EFL Cup .

Loftus-Cheek is locked down on a contract at Chelsea until the summer of 2021 in a sign of how highly rated he continues to be by the Premier League champions.



In total, Loftus-Cheek has made 32 first team appearances for the Blues since breaking into the senior team, scoring two goals in the process and providing five assists for his team-mates.

