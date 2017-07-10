XRegister
X
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

10/07/2017 - 17:54 BST

Chelsea Talent On Verge of Season-Long Loan Move

 




Crystal Palace are on the verge of signing midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek on loan. 

The Blues are keen for Loftus-Cheek to play on a regular basis next season and the Englishman looks set to be given the chance at Selhurst Park.




According to the BBC, Loftus-Cheek's season-long loan deal to the Eagles is almost done.

Loftus-Cheek has struggled for playing time at Stamford Bridge.
 


The 21-year-old clocked up just 30 minutes of Premier League football at Chelsea last season, though he did also make appearances in the FA Cup and the EFL Cup.

Loftus-Cheek is locked down on a contract at Chelsea until the summer of 2021 in a sign of how highly rated he continues to be by the Premier League champions.

In total, Loftus-Cheek has made 32 first team appearances for the Blues since breaking into the senior team, scoring two goals in the process and providing five assists for his team-mates.
 