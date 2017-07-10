Chelsea Target Going To Juventus Says Former Bianconeri Supremo

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Juventus supremo Luciano Moggi claims that the Bianconeri have already won the race for Lazio's Keita Balde, who has been strongly linked with Chelsea.



Keita has just a year left on his contract with Lazio and is expected to be on the move this summer.











Chelsea have been engaged in efforts to take the Senegal international to Stamford Bridge and a bid of €20m has been mooted as being in the works.



But Moggi, formerly Juventus' managing director, claims that Keita is Turin bound.





Stressing Juventus are favourites to still be top of the Italian football tree next season, while claiming in Patrik Schick they have the best talent in Serie A, Moggi said on Radio Crc: "Juventus remain the favourites and are doing an excellent job in the market, and Schick is the best young player in Serie A.

"They have also taken Keita, who has already signed for the Bianconeri."



Keita scored an impressive 16 goals in Serie A last season as he turned on the style for the capital club.



His haul also included goals against Napoli, Fiorentina, Roma and Inter in what was a good campaign for the Senegalese.

