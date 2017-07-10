XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

10/07/2017 - 18:48 BST

Deportivo La Coruna Supremo Pessimistic On Signing Arsenal Striker

 




Deportivo La Coruna president Tino Fernandez has revealed that Arsenal have put a high asking price on Lucas Perez and are not desperate to sell the Spaniard.

The 28-year-old was snapped up by the Gunners from Fernandez's club for a fee in the region of £17.1m last summer, but was hardly used by Arsene Wenger over the course of last season.


                                                                                         



The striker in fact managed a total of 21 overall appearances for the club last term, including a mere eleven in the league in which he scored a total of eight goals, helping set up six more goals for his team-mates.

The player as a result is reported to be looking for a move away, with three Spanish sides, Sevilla, Valencia and his former club Deportivo, looking to secure his services.
 


The job won't be easy though with the Deportivo president insisting that the side from London won't be looking to sell him just one year after they spent so heavily to secure his services.  

"Lucas is at a great club that made a great financial effort for him", Fernandez was quoted as saying by Spanish daily Marca.

"There is a high asking price and also the desire of Arsenal not to look for a way out."

Perez joined the Branquiazuis initially on loan in 2014 and then on a permanent basis in 2015, having managed an overall 59 appearances for the club, scoring 24 goals and providing 14 assists.
 