06 October 2016

26 August 2015

10/07/2017 - 15:11 BST

Diego Costa Wants Chelsea Stay But Blues Set On Sale

 




Diego Costa wants to stay at Chelsea, but the Blues are determined that his career at Stamford Bridge is over, according to Sky Sports News HQ

The Spanish striker has fallen firmly out of favour with Chelsea manager Antonio Conte and the Italian told the hitman earlier this summer that he is not in the club's plans for next term.




Costa was not at the start of Chelsea's pre-season training on Monday, but he wants to stay at the club.

However, Chelsea are not moving from their stance that Costa is no longer in their plans and are negotiating a move to Atletico Madrid for the striker.
 


Chelsea have not yet signed a replacement for Costa, but have been linked with wanting to snap up Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata.

The Blues had wanted Romelu Lukaku, but the Everton striker is joining Manchester United in a £75m deal.

Costa scored 20 goals in 35 Premier League games for Chelsea last season as the Blues won the title.
 