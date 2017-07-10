Everton Boss Ronald Koeman Eyeing Edin Dzeko, Ready To Start Talks

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton manager Ronald Koeman has identified former Manchester City striker Edin Dzeko as an option to replace the departed Romelu Lukaku.



Lukaku joined Manchester United on Monday on a £75m deal and, despite signing Wayne Rooney from the Red Devils, Koeman is looking to replace the Belgian.











According to Bosnian radio Radio Sarajevo, cited by Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, Everton are keen on Dzeko and are preparing to kick off talks with Roma in order to take the Bosnian back to the Premier League.



Koeman feels Dzeko has the right profile to replace Lukaku and is keen.





However, it is claimed Everton will not find willing sellers in Roma, especially after Dzeko's fine performances last season.

Dzeko was lethal in Serie A last term and scored 29 goals in 37 games as Roma pushed Juventus hard for the title.



In all competitions the 31-year-old netted a whopping 39 goals, also providing 15 assists for his team-mates.



As such, Roma are not keen to lose Dzeko, meaning Everton have their work cut out to secure an agreement.

