Everton Keen On Crystal Palace Striker Christian Benteke

Everton are keen on Crystal Palace striker Christian Benteke, according to Sky Sports News HQ.



The Toffees have just banked a £75m fee from Manchester United for Romelu Lukaku and the deal is reported to also contain a further £15m in add-ons.











Everton have signed Wayne Rooney from Manchester United, but still feel the need to replace Lukaku and have been linked with several options, including Arsenal's Olivier Giroud and Roma's Edin Dzeko.



Now former Liverpool striker Benteke is on their radar.





Benteke only joined Crystal Palace last summer for an initial £27m fee and put pen to paper on a four-year contract at Selhurst Park.

He endured a miserable spell on Merseyside with Liverpool as Jurgen Klopp regularly preferred other options, even at times opting to play no striker instead of the Belgian.



A move to Everton would mean a switch to Liverpool's rivals, but it would also hand Benteke the chance to make an impact on Merseyside and join a team showing ambition in the transfer market this summer under Ronald Koeman.

