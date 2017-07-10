XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

10/07/2017 - 23:34 BST

Everton Keen On Crystal Palace Striker Christian Benteke

 




Everton are keen on Crystal Palace striker Christian Benteke, according to Sky Sports News HQ

The Toffees have just banked a £75m fee from Manchester United for Romelu Lukaku and the deal is reported to also contain a further £15m in add-ons.




Everton have signed Wayne Rooney from Manchester United, but still feel the need to replace Lukaku and have been linked with several options, including Arsenal's Olivier Giroud and Roma's Edin Dzeko.

Now former Liverpool striker Benteke is on their radar.
 


Benteke only joined Crystal Palace last summer for an initial £27m fee and put pen to paper on a four-year contract at Selhurst Park.

He endured a miserable spell on Merseyside with Liverpool as Jurgen Klopp regularly preferred other options, even at times opting to play no striker instead of the Belgian.

A move to Everton would mean a switch to Liverpool's rivals, but it would also hand Benteke the chance to make an impact on Merseyside and join a team showing ambition in the transfer market this summer under Ronald Koeman.
 