Huesca Snap Up 23-Goal Man Just 20 Minutes After Selling Samu Saiz To Leeds United

Huesca waited just 20 minutes after Leeds United confirmed a deal for Samu Saiz to use the proceeds of the sale to snap up 23-goal hitman Alex Gallar.



Saiz flew into England on Monday morning before then making his way to Leeds to undergo a medical with the Whites in advance of a €3.5m deal.











Leeds announced an agreement for Saiz in the afternoon and just 20 minutes later Huesca, after wishing the Spaniard well in England, moved for Gallar.



Gallar scored 23 goals in 44 games to power Cultural Leonesa to promotion from the Spanish third tier last term.





With a release clause of just €400,000, the money from selling Saiz to Leeds has helped fund the swoop for Gallar.

Huesca are collecting €1.75m of the €3.5m fee, with the other 50 per cent of the money Leeds are paying going to Atletico Madrid.



Gallar has put pen to paper on a contract with Huesca until the end of June 2020 and the Spanish side will be hoping he continues with his goalscoring touch.

