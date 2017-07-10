Juventus Set Unmovable Asking Price To Start Talks Over Selling Chelsea Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Juventus are not interested in any negotiations with Chelsea over Blues target Alex Sandro for offers below €75m this summer.



The Brazilian full-back is one of Antonio Conte’s top targets, but the Premier League champions have failed to make a bid good enough to convince Juventus to sell the defender.











The Italian champions have already rejected a €60m bid from Chelsea for Sandro and they are not willing to lose one of their most important players during the summer transfer window.



And according to Tuttosport, Juventus are not even interested in sitting at the negotiating table for any offer below the €75m for the Brazilian full-back.





While Juventus have made it clear that they won’t sell the player unless he asks for a move, they have set an internal pain threshold for negotiations over Sandro’s departure.

Chelsea are said to be preparing a fresh bid for the player but it is believed to be around €70m, a figure that is not good enough to convince the Italian champions for the moment.



It remains to be seen whether Chelsea are priced out of a move for Sandro and look for other targets or decide to match Juventus’ valuation of the player.

