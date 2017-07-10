XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

10/07/2017 - 14:10 BST

Juventus Set Unmovable Asking Price To Start Talks Over Selling Chelsea Target

 




Juventus are not interested in any negotiations with Chelsea over Blues target Alex Sandro for offers below €75m this summer.

The Brazilian full-back is one of Antonio Conte’s top targets, but the Premier League champions have failed to make a bid good enough to convince Juventus to sell the defender.




The Italian champions have already rejected a €60m bid from Chelsea for Sandro and they are not willing to lose one of their most important players during the summer transfer window.

And according to Tuttosport, Juventus are not even interested in sitting at the negotiating table for any offer below the €75m for the Brazilian full-back.
 


While Juventus have made it clear that they won’t sell the player unless he asks for a move, they have set an internal pain threshold for negotiations over Sandro’s departure.  

Chelsea are said to be preparing a fresh bid for the player but it is believed to be around €70m, a figure that is not good enough to convince the Italian champions for the moment.

It remains to be seen whether Chelsea are priced out of a move for Sandro and look for other targets or decide to match Juventus’ valuation of the player.
 