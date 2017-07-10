XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

10/07/2017 - 17:25 BST

Leeds United Confirm Deal For Samu Saiz

 




Leeds United have confirmed they will be signing Samu Saiz from Huesca when he passes a medical. 

The Spaniard flew into England on Monday afternoon and quickly made his way to Elland Road to put the finishing touches to his switch to the Championship club.




Leeds have confirmed that a deal for Saiz is done pending the Spaniard successfully passing a medical.

The Yorkshire giants also intend to take Saiz on the club's pre-season trip to Austria, which includes three friendlies, as long as the medical goes smoothly.
 


"Leeds United are pleased to confirm that a deal has been agreed with SD Huesca for the permanent transfer of Samuel Saiz. The move is subject to a medical", Leeds said in a statement.

"Head coach Thomas Christiansen is hoping to include the Spanish playmaker in his squad travelling to Austria on Friday."

Saiz was in fine form for Huesca in the Spanish second tier last season and had a number of clubs chasing his signature this summer as a result.

Several sides from La Liga wanted Saiz, but Leeds have successfully won the race for his signature.

The Whites are believed to be paying €3.5m to sign Saiz from Huesca.
 