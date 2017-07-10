Leeds United Mull Move For Premier League Defender

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United have mulled a move for Everton talent Matthew Pennington, but it is not clear whether the Toffees will allow the 22-year-old to leave.



The Whites are pressing the accelerator on their summer transfer business and are expected to complete a move for Spanish forward Samu Saiz on Monday.











Leeds have also been linked with Everton defender Pennington and, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, the Whites have looked at a move for the former England Under-19 international.



It is though not clear whether Everton will part with Pennington.





The young defender came through the youth ranks at Everton and has had loan spells against Tranmere Rovers, Coventry City and Walsall .

Last season Pennington made three appearances for the Toffees in the Premier League, playing and scoring in a 3-1 defeat to rivals Liverpool.



Pennington then featured against Manchester United and Leicester City.



The 22-year-old has another year left on his contract at Goodison Park.

