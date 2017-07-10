Leeds United Want Striker Capture Done And Dusted By Week’s End

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United are rapidly closing in on the signing of striker Caleb Ekuban and want the deal done before the end of the week.



The Whites have long been linked with the Ghanian hitman, who is currently on the books at Italian Serie A side Chievo Verona.











Ekuban impressed last season on loan in Albania and Leeds have seen enough of the striker to gamble on him being able to make it in the Championship.



According to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Leeds are now closing in on a deal for Ekuban and aim to give him his medical within the next 48 hours.





The Whites want the deal done and dusted before the end of the week, which would allow Ekuban to head out on their pre-season trip to Austria.

Ekuban scored on a regular basis for Partizani Tirana in Albania last season and the Albanian outfit wanted him back this summer.



He was also linked with Cypriot side APOEL, where he was likely spotted by last season's manager and the new Leeds head coach, Thomas Christiansen.

