XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

10/07/2017 - 20:19 BST

Leeds United Want Striker Capture Done And Dusted By Week’s End

 




Leeds United are rapidly closing in on the signing of striker Caleb Ekuban and want the deal done before the end of the week. 

The Whites have long been linked with the Ghanian hitman, who is currently on the books at Italian Serie A side Chievo Verona.




Ekuban impressed last season on loan in Albania and Leeds have seen enough of the striker to gamble on him being able to make it in the Championship.

According to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Leeds are now closing in on a deal for Ekuban and aim to give him his medical within the next 48 hours.
 


The Whites want the deal done and dusted before the end of the week, which would allow Ekuban to head out on their pre-season trip to Austria.

Ekuban scored on a regular basis for Partizani Tirana in Albania last season and the Albanian outfit wanted him back this summer.

He was also linked with Cypriot side APOEL, where he was likely spotted by last season's manager and the new Leeds head coach, Thomas Christiansen.
 