06 October 2016

26 August 2015

10/07/2017 - 17:45 BST

Liverpool Price Mamadou Sakho Out of Crystal Palace Move

 




Crystal Palace are unwilling to meet Liverpool's asking price for Mamadou Sakho or the defender's wage demands. 

Sakho spent the second half of last season on loan at Selhurst Park and played a big part in helping the Eagles to survive in the Premier League.




Palace had been keen to keep the French defender on a permanent basis, but now their interest has cooled and according to the BBC, they will not be persuing Sakho any longer.

The Eagles are not prepared to pay Liverpool's asking price for Sakho.
 


And the London club are also not prepared to meet the former Paris Saint-Germain star's wage demands.

Liverpool have been tipped to offload Sakho this summer after the Frenchman fell out of favour under manager Jurgen Klopp.

The centre-back is keen to play on a regular basis next season as he looks to make sure he can book a spot in the France squad for the World Cup next summer.
 