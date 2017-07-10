XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

10/07/2017 - 16:04 BST

Nothing Wrong With Jordan Amavi – Aston Villa Supremo Says Sevilla Looking For Excuse

 




Aston Villa chairman Dr Tony Xia has accused Sevilla of looking for a reason not to sign left-back Jordan Amavi. 

Sevilla recently thrashed out a fee with Aston Villa to snap up the former Nice defender and a transfer looked set to be quickly sealed.




But Sevilla have taken issue with Amavi's medical results and as such the move has collapsed.

Xia however thinks there is more to the story than meets the eye and believes someone at board level at Sevilla was looking for a reason to pull the plug on the transfer.
 


The Aston Villa owner wrote on Twitter: "JA's medical report was good.

"Someone high level didn't agree with the transfer and found a reason of injury history, which is really unfair to JA."

Amavi has been expected to move on from Aston Villa this summer following the club's failure to win promotion back to the Premier League last season.

He has been linked with a number of clubs and now all eyes will be on whether fresh approaches are made for the left-back by other interested parties.
 