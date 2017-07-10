Nothing Wrong With Jordan Amavi – Aston Villa Supremo Says Sevilla Looking For Excuse

Follow @insidefutbol





Aston Villa chairman Dr Tony Xia has accused Sevilla of looking for a reason not to sign left-back Jordan Amavi.



Sevilla recently thrashed out a fee with Aston Villa to snap up the former Nice defender and a transfer looked set to be quickly sealed.











But Sevilla have taken issue with Amavi's medical results and as such the move has collapsed.



Xia however thinks there is more to the story than meets the eye and believes someone at board level at Sevilla was looking for a reason to pull the plug on the transfer.





The Aston Villa owner wrote on Twitter: "JA's medical report was good.

"Someone high level didn't agree with the transfer and found a reason of injury history, which is really unfair to JA."



Amavi has been expected to move on from Aston Villa this summer following the club's failure to win promotion back to the Premier League last season.



He has been linked with a number of clubs and now all eyes will be on whether fresh approaches are made for the left-back by other interested parties.

