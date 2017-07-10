Official: Manchester United Confirm Romelu Lukaku Capture

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United have confirmed that they have signed Romelu Lukaku from Everton on an initial £75m fee with the player putting pen to paper to a five-year contract.



The Red Devils will have the option to extend the deal for one more year and are reportedly set to also pay the Toffees another £15m in add-ons.











The Belgian, who played for Everton from 2013 to 2017, initially on loan and then on a permanent basis, will join his new team-mates in Los Angeles ahead of their pre-season tour.



The Belgian in his first interview for Manchester United said that he was thankful towards Everton and their fans for gifting him four wonderful seasons at Goodison Park.





However, when the opportunity came to sign for Manchester United, Lukaku insists that he couldn't say no as it would also give him the opportunity to play under his former manager Jose Mourinho.

"I would like to start by thanking Everton and the fans for the last four wonderful seasons, I have made some special friends and we have shared some amazing moments", Lukaku told Manchester United's official website.



"However, when Manchester United and Jose Mourinho come knocking at the door it is an opportunity of a lifetime and one that I could not turn down.



"You could see the fight, determination and the spirit in this team during the Europa League final and I want to become a part of that.



"I cannot wait to run out at Old Trafford in front of 75,000 fans but before that pre-season is where the hard work starts and I am looking forward to that first training session."



Lukaku's former side Chelsea had also matched the £75m valuation for the player, but lost out to Manchester United.

