PHOTO: Leeds United Supremo Andrea Radrizzani Confirms “All Club Meeting”

Leeds United chairman and owner Andrea Radrizzani has confirmed he held an "all club meeting" on Monday.



Players, coaches and employees were seen heading into a meeting and it soon emerged that they had all been called together by Radrizzani.











The content of the meeting is unclear, but Radrizzani addressed the entire club in what he has dubbed an "all club meeting".



He posted two photographs on Twitter and wrote: "Special day at Leeds United.



"All club meeting", great vibe and energy from everyone", the Italian added.

This summer is Radrizzani's first as Leeds owner following his complete takeover of the club earlier this summer; Radrizzani bought 50 per cent of Leeds from Massimo Cellino earlier this year and then completed the purchase of the remaining 50 per cent.



The Italian businessman has already made a positive impression on the club's fans with a series of off the pitch appointments and the purchase of the club's Elland Road ground.



Radrizzani will be looking to see progress now made on the pitch, under new head coach Thomas Christiansen.

