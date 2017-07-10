PSG Yet To Contact Liverpool For Philippe Coutinho, May Not Do So

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool have not yet received any contact from Paris Saint-Germain over Philippe Coutinho and the French giants are not prepared to spend a lengthy period on what they believe may be a lost cause.



PSG want to snap up Kylian Mbappe from Monaco, but the Ligue 1 champions are reluctant to strengthen rivals and the player himself prefers a switch to Real Madrid if he does leave the Stade Louis II this summer.











Coutinho has been eyed by PSG as a replacement target, but according to Eurosport France, Liverpool have had no contact from the Ligue 1 giants over their midfielder.



PSG are aware that Liverpool are opposed to selling Coutinho this summer and also know the Brazilian is not pushing to leave Anfield.





As such, PSG are not prepared to put a huge amount of effort into swooping for Coutinho as they believe he is likely to be unavailable .

Instead, PSG could turn their attention to Real Madrid forward James Rodriguez.



The Colombia international is expected to quit Real Madrid this summer as he looks to secure regular first team football next season.

