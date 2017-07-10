Roma Close To Beating Manchester City and Manchester United To Turkey Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Roma are closing in on the signature of Turkey international Cengiz Under, who is on Manchester City and Manchester United's radar.



Just 19 years old, the winger has impressed with his displays in the Turkish Super Lig for Basaksehir and is now attracting attention from several clubs.











Manchester United are alive to Under's talents, but it was recently claimed Manchester City had sent a delegation to Turkey to lay the groundwork for a transfer.



However, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato it is Roma who are now in pole position to sign Under.





The Giallorossi are closing in on the Turkey international, though no details of the potential deal have yet emerged.

Under's agent went on the record in July as stating that he feels it would be best for his client to remain in Turkey with Basaksehir for a further year.



The winger has enjoyed a rapid rise over the last year and scored his first senior Turkey goal in March against Moldova.

