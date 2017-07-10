XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

10/07/2017 - 18:29 BST

Stoke City Reject West Ham Offer For Marko Arnautovic But Chase Not Over

 




Stoke City have turned down an offer of £15m from West Ham United for forward Marko Arnautovic, according to Sky Sports News HQ

The Austria international has handed in a transfer request at Stoke as he looks to force his way out of the club in the summer transfer window.




West Ham are keen to take the former Werder Bremen player to the London Stadium as they aim to bolster their squad.

But the £15m put on the table by West Ham has proven to not be enough for Stoke, who have rejected it.
 


Slaven Bilic's side are not expected to give up though and have been tipped to go back in with an improved offer for Arnautovic.

The Austrian made 32 appearances in the Premier League for Mark Hughes' men last summer, scoring six goals in the process and registering five assists.

Now West Ham want to take his talents to the capital, but it remains to be seen how much they will have to pay to do so.
 