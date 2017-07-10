Tottenham Hotspur Aware of Monaco’s Stance On Kamil Glik

Follow @insidefutbol





Monaco have set their face against selling Kamil Glik, meaning Tottenham Hotspur will have to offer a substantial sum to change the Ligue 1 side's mind.



In recent weeks several Premier League sides have been in touch with Monaco to request information on Glik's availability, but it is Tottenham who are leading the queue.











According to French sports daily L'Equipe, Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino is a big fan of Glik's aggressive style.



But Spurs are aware that Monaco have no intention of selling the centre-back, who is under contract at the Stade Louis II until 2020.





Glik only joined Monaco last summer from Torino and made his mark with impressive performances in Ligue 1 and the Champions League.

The 29-year-old's displays did not go unnoticed, but with Monaco keen to keep hold of the Poland international, only a substantial offer could change the club's mind.



As such it appears Tottenham will have to dig deep into their funds if they are to convince Monaco to sell Glik.

