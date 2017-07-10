XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

10/07/2017 - 15:21 BST

West Ham Target Slaps In Transfer Request

 




Marko Arnautovic has handed in a transfer request at Stoke City amid interest from West Ham United, according to Sky Sports News HQ

The 28-year-old is under contract with Stoke until 2020 and has established himself as a key man for the Potters.




Last season Arnautovic appeared in 32 of Stoke's 38 Premier League games, scoring six goals and providing five assists for his team-mates.

His performances have attracted attention from West Ham, who have been linked with wanting to take the Austria international to the London Stadium.
 


The Hammers will be encouraged by Arnautovic signalling his desire to quit Stoke by handing in a transfer request, but it remains to be seen whether it will be accepted.

Arnautovic has made a total of 145 appearances for Stoke since joining the club, netting on 26 occasions.

The 28-year-old joined Stoke from Bundesliga outfit Werder Bremen in 2013.

He has also had spells with FC Twente and Inter.
 