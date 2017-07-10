XRegister
10/07/2017 - 19:08 BST

Wolves Defender Not Currently At Leeds United

 




Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Danny Batth is not currently at Leeds United to seal a move to the Elland Road club. 

Leeds announced a deal for Huesca forward Samu Saiz on Monday afternoon, but another mystery man spotted at the club has led to fierce speculation over a second signing being confirmed.




The Whites have been strongly linked with Wolves centre-back Batth.

But according to Peak FM, the man in question is not Batth and the defender is currently in Austria with the Wolves squad.
 


Ironically Leeds will jet out to Austria later this week as the club attend a pre-season training camp which will also feature three friendly games.

The Elland Road outfit are busy adding to their squad and are expected to make further signings as they look to provide head coach Thomas Christiansen with a balanced squad.

There remains a question mark over the future of Italian centre-back Giuseppe Bellusci, who is back at the club following the end of his loan at Empoli.
 