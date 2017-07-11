XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

11/07/2017 - 14:11 BST

Aberdeen Can’t Make Numbers Add Up For Celtic’s Gary Mackay-Steven

 




Aberdeen want to sign Celtic winger Gary Mackay-Steven, but are having trouble making the numbers add up on a potential deal. 

Mackay-Steven has struggled for playing time under Brendan Rodgers at Celtic and only managed to start five games for the Bhoys last term.




Where the 26-year-old fits into Rodgers' plans going forward is unclear and Aberdeen want to take Mackay-Steven to Pittodrie.

Talks between Celtic and Aberdeen over a deal are ongoing, but according to BBC Scotland, both clubs are far apart on the numbers involved in a potential transfer.
 


As such it is claimed to be unlikely that Mackay-Steven could join Aberdeen imminently.

Aberdeen are also unable to sign MacKay-Steven on a loan deal due to Scottish Premership rules which say clubs cannot loan more than one player from each other – Aberdeen already have Ryan Christie on loan from Celtic.

Derek McInnes has lost six of his first team squad at Aberdeen this summer.
 