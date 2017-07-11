Aberdeen Can’t Make Numbers Add Up For Celtic’s Gary Mackay-Steven

Follow @insidefutbol





Aberdeen want to sign Celtic winger Gary Mackay-Steven, but are having trouble making the numbers add up on a potential deal.



Mackay-Steven has struggled for playing time under Brendan Rodgers at Celtic and only managed to start five games for the Bhoys last term.











Where the 26-year-old fits into Rodgers' plans going forward is unclear and Aberdeen want to take Mackay-Steven to Pittodrie.



Talks between Celtic and Aberdeen over a deal are ongoing, but according to BBC Scotland, both clubs are far apart on the numbers involved in a potential transfer.





As such it is claimed to be unlikely that Mackay-Steven could join Aberdeen imminently.

Aberdeen are also unable to sign MacKay-Steven on a loan deal due to Scottish Premership rules which say clubs cannot loan more than one player from each other – Aberdeen already have Ryan Christie on loan from Celtic.



Derek McInnes has lost six of his first team squad at Aberdeen this summer.

