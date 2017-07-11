Angry Aston Villa Reject Fresh Sevilla Proposal For Jordan Amavi

Follow @insidefutbol





Aston Villa have rejected an offer from Sevilla to take Jordan Amavi on loan, according to Sky Sports News HQ.



Sevilla recently agreed a fee to sign the left-back from Aston Villa, but the deal collapsed after the Spanish club said he had failed a medical.











Aston Villa were left angry by the development and chairman Dr Tony Xia insisted that Sevilla were simply trying to find a way out of the deal.



Now Sevilla have returned for Amavi, but only to sign him on loan.





The English Championship side have wasted no time in rejecting the proposal though and believe the fact Sevilla made it proves Amavi is fit.

Villa have been left angry by the transfer saga and Sevilla's chances of taking Amavi on loan look dead in the water.



Amavi has been linked with a number of clubs this summer and it remains to be seen if the defender does eventually move on before the window slams shut.

